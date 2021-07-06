Now individuals and companies can contribute essentials for TN government schools

Chennai :

In its maiden attempt, the School Education Department had recently launched an official portal where individuals or organisations could donate funds to improve the infrastructure of the government and government-aided schools.





The State government has planned to improve the infrastructure in as many as 20,760 state-run schools to benefit a total number of 26,32,394 students.





A senior official from the School Education Department said till now 193 individuals besides companies have contributed Rs 9.63 lakh during the past one and half years.





"In addition, now, people could contribute specific requirements of the school including fresh electronic items such as computers, printers, and photocopying machines", he said adding "Similarly, they could also contribute specific sports items or electrical devices even LCD and tube lights besides electric fans".





Stating that the schools, which were shortlisted to improve their infrastructure, have submitted all detail of required items to benefit the students, he said, "Accordingly, the data was uploaded in the portal and public could select the schools and contribute to their choice".





Pointing out that even the public could take up providing construction materials to build compounds and toilets in the schools, the official said that at present several IT companies including Infosys, DELL and IBM were supporting to contribute for the improvement of the government schools.





On the contribution of books, he said, "People will also have an option to contribute books to selected schools through which teachers can elucidate concepts to their students and through which students can develop their love for learning and reading".





The official said that apart from the contribution of school-related items, knowledge could also be contributed by the experts, "Accordingly, expertise in a certain field could help the students by filling in for teachers who were unable to make it to class for emergency reasons", he said adding "They could choose to volunteer in a school of their choice and by providing the dates and times of their availability".





Claiming that financial contributions made through the portal are exempt from Income Tax under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the official added that all the contributors will get a certificate honouring themselves as ‘Champion of Change’.