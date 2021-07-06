Kanchi ‘Q’ Branch sleuths nab intl drug smuggler in Kovai

Chennai :

A group of international drug dealers from Sri Lanka was arrested on Saturday in Angamaly in Kerala by the Kerala police. Based on the inputs from them, the police found Suresh Rajan (28) of Sri Lanka, an international drug dealer who was earlier in Kancheepuram, is now settled in Coimbatore. Following that, the Kancheepuram Q-branch police Sunday arrested Suresh Rajan in Coimbatore and brought him to Kancheepuram for inquiry.





Later in the evening, he was remanded at the Chengalpattu court and sent to the Chengalpattu sub-jail. The police have filed cases under various sections and further investigations are on. Suresh had reached India from Sri Lanka using fake documents a few years ago, police said.