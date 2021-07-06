Chennai’s TPR hovers below 1pc for 5th day, new cases under 250

Chennai :

During the five days, the test positivity rate was at 0.81 per cent on Sunday, the lowest TPR since the outbreak. The TPR plunged below 1 per cent for the first time on June 19, the figure being 0.95 per cent.





The civic body tests 27,000 samples each day despite the daily number of cases and positivity rate declining. On Sunday alone, 27,612 samples were tested, out of which only 222 turned positive.





In February, when the first wave almost ebbed, the TPR was 1.2 per cent. It reached a peak on May 11 at 27.7 per cent.





The civic body data showed that the city was free of containment zones as none of the over 38,000 streets had more than 10 active cases. As on Monday, there were 2,168 active cases in Chennai. Zones such as Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Adyar had more than 200 cases. The Teynampet zone had 239 cases, the highest.





Extended zones such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Sholinganallur have less than 100; Manali being the lowest with 52.





The Corporation has cut down the number of FOCUS volunteers and fever survey workers by 50 per cent and closed some of the screening centres temporarily.





An official said the field staff had been directed to continue the control measures as a third wave is anticipated.