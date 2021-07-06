Classes for first-year engg students likely from September 15: Officials

Chennai :

As the marks for the Class 12 students would be out before July 31, the Higher Education Department had announced that the admissions for engineering, arts, and science colleges will begin from August 1. The DOTE is expected to issue admission notifications for in another two weeks. A senior official from DOTE, seeking anonymity, said that the process of engineering admissions, starting from online enrollment to allocation of seats, would take about three months usually. “All the AICTE approved universities and colleges are requested to follow UGC guidelines on admissions issued from time to time because of the pandemic,” he said adding that as per the AICTE’s new schedule, the classes for first-year students are likely to begin from September 15.





Stating that a notification would be issued in August concerning the commencement of classes for existing students, he said that the last date for a lateral entry admission to second-year courses will be September 20.