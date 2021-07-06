Alagiri wants BJP chief to withdraw comment on Cauvery water

Chennai :

Condemning Murugan for his recent remark that Karnataka was releasing water properly and only Tamil Nadu was wasting it, Alagiri said, “I would like to caution that he (Murugan) might have to face dire consequences if he does not withdraw the statement made against the livelihood of Tamil Nadu people.”





Stating that there was no chance of Cauvery water being wasted in Tamil Nadu in the 60 days since the DMK returned to power as the water released from Mettur dam has reached tail end districts only now, the TNCC chief said the allegation of the BJP president would only apply to the 10-year AIADMK regime and not the DMK regime which has not even completed 60 days.





“It is strange to hear the state BJP president make such an allegation. BJP cannot meet out a worse betrayal to Tamil Nadu than this,” Alagiri added.





Blaming the BJP’s negligence for three-year delay in appointing a full-time head for the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), Alagiri said the ruling BJP has undermined federalism and usurped the rights of states by bringing the board under the Union Jal Shakthi Ministry.





Alleging that Karnataka was repeatedly denying water to Tamil Nadu during deficit months of June and July, the state Congress president said that though Karnataka owes 40.43 tmcft to TN during June-July period, the neighbour has only released 9.5 tmcft and 17.5 tmcft to Tamil Nadu during 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.





Claiming that Karnataka was releasing surplus storage from its reservoirs during October-December monsoon period owing to its inability to store water, Alagiri said that Karnataka’s treatment of Tamil Nadu as a drain cannot be accepted.