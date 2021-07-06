A dull reopening for tourism hotspots in Kodaikanal

There is not much of a turnout in Kodaikanal, the popular hill station in Dindigul district, on Monday after most of the tourism hotspots opened in the hill station on government easing COVID lockdown restrictions.
Madurai: S Jerome, a cab operator, Kodaikanal, said except for the reopening of Bryant Park, Chettiar Park, Rose Garden, Coakers Walk and Kurinji Andavar Temple in Kodai town, several sightseeing spots are yet to be opened to tourists. Kodaikanal witnesses a high turnout of tourists on weekends and many are expecting a return to normalcy in coming days. Moreover, private omni buses are yet to travel up to Kodaikanal, since the operators were reluctant to resume service with 50 per cent capacity. If omni buses and trains are back on track and ecotourism spots reopened, a good inflow of tourists could be expected. Kodaikanal Deputy Director of Horticulture, K Narayanasamy, said the turnout was less than 500 in Bryant Park, Chettiar Park and Rose Garden. Kodaikanal Assistant Tourism Officer M Anandan said recreation activities such as bicycling and horse riding are back in action and rest of the sightseeing spots will be opened in a week.
