RTE admissions in pvt schools start on a bright note in state

Chennai :

The RTE is being implemented in the state from 2013-14 ensuring 25 per cent reservation for students belonging to the disadvantaged groups and weaker sections in all private non-minority self-financing schools at entry level such as LKG and Class 1. Also, to ensure transparency, the state government has made RTE admissions online from 2017-18.





A senior official from the School Education Department said that till last year about 6.1 lakh students were admitted in private schools under RTE since it was introduced in the state.





“This year the RTE online admissions should have started during June. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the online enrolment began only on July 5,” he added. Stating that the government had made arrangements in the https://rte.tnschools.gov.in/ portal for receiving online applications for RTE admissions, the official said, “district wise, list of the schools that provide RTE admissions was uploaded so that parents could choose accordingly.”





“On Day One, the number of online applications expected to cross 10,000,” he said adding “More than 8,000 private schools across the state would provide 1.10 lakh seats under RTE this year.”





The official also pointed out that Tiruvallur district has the most number of 558 private schools, which provide the highest number of little over 7,000 RTE admissions, followed by Chennai, which has 438 institutions offering over 5,000 seats.





“The last date for filing RTE admission will be August 3,” he said adding “all the applications will be scrutinized to remove multiple applications from a single parent. After scrutiny, the list will be released by October.”





Stating that if the eligible applications are more than 25 per cent of intake capacity, a random selection method shall be adopted, he said, and added, “the schools were also asked to submit written statements to the concerned district level authority after completion of the admission process on or before August 14.” K Radhakrishnan, an auto driver in Anakaputhur, who wants to put his daughter in a private school in Pammal, said he successfully uploaded the application with the help of an education official.