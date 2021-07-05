Tamil Nadu Assembly to go paperless, preparations on for e-budget

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Assembly would soon go paperless. To begin with, the ensuing budget might be presented as a paperless e-budget in the House. Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Monday informed that they were considering going paperless during the budget.





Briefing media persons after a related discussion with the officials concerned in the state Assembly Secretariat, Appavu said, “We are examining the probabilities of presenting a paperless budget. We are considering whether we could install a touchscreen in front of all MLAs and provide them tablets with keyboards. We are also considering if members (MLAs) questions related to their constituencies could be mailed to concerned departments.” Stating that necessary training would be provided to MLAs in tune with the modern technology, the Speaker also said, “As per the advice of the Chief Minister, we have discussed the ideas. We will seek the necessary funds. A favourable decision would definitely be made soon.” Asserting that preparations were being made for the paperless budget and every member was forthcoming in the march towards modern technology, Appavu said, “Everyone will be receptive.” Asked about some incumbent MLAs not even using smartphones, he said, “Chief Minister is taking a historic e-budget initiative. Till the last MLA is trained, both systems would be in use. The CM has advised us to train all MLAs and do it gradually. We will gradually go paperless.” “First, we will implement a paperless budget in the ensuing budget session. Preparations are being made in this regard. If it succeeds, we will implement the rest. We are doing that work,” he added.





On deputy Leader of Opposition and BJP members' demand to expunge a remark of KMDK MLA, the Speaker clarified that "It was an Assembly proceeding. It happened in the House. No need to discuss it outside the House."