Vaiko asks state to take Pennaiyar dam row with Centre

MDMK leader and MP Vaiko on Sunday called upon the state government to immediately act on the dam being constructed by the Karnataka government on the Markendeya river and take up the issue with the Centre.

Chennai : Vaiko said that the construction of the dam in the Markendeya river, which is a tributary of the Pennaiyar, would affect the farming community of Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu and that around 870 hectares of the farmland would turn barren by this. Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister and senior leader of the DMK, Duraimuurgan, meanwhile, said that the state government has already sent a letter to the Centre to constitute a tribunal to resolve the issue arising out of the dam construction by the Karnataka government.