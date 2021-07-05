Rajenthra Bhalaji took 1.5 tonnes of Aavin sweets for free: Minister

Chennai :

“Around 1.5 tonnes of Aavin sweets were given free at the house of former minister Rajenthra Bhalaji during Deepavali. There is enough evidence to prove his offence. Action will be taken against whosoever had done wrong,” he told reporters after inspecting the dairy plant and milk booths in various parts of the city. Nasar also said that irregularities in Aavin staff recruitment during the previous regime will be thoroughly probed and strict action would be taken.





“About 234 appointments were done irregularly during the previous regime. Further, appointments to 636 senior grade and junior grade staff were cancelled after complaints of irregularity. Efforts have been taken to fill those posts also,” the Minister added.





Milk production has increased by 1.50 lakh litres in Tamil Nadu. “As promised, the price of milk has been reduced by Rs 3 after the DMK came to power, while resulting in a loss of Rs 270 crore to the government. As many as 22 milk booths were sealed in Chennai for not selling milk at a reduced price,” Nasar said.





Stating that measures have been taken to increase revenue of Aavin products through exports, the Minister said that the Chief Minister will decide on including milk in the noon meal system in schools.