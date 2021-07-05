Judicial magistrate booked on woman lawyer’s charges

Chennai :

Though the case was registered on May 6, the FIR copy was circulated on social media on Sunday. The accused D Santhanam had been posted as the magistrate at Magistrate Court II in Chidambaram district when the First Information Report was registered as per the statement of the complainant.





The 31-year-old complainant had stated that she was not in contact with her husband who settled in South Africa since 2015 and that she met Santhanam through a social media app.





After Santhanam told the victim that he is also separated from his wife, they developed a relationship since Santhanam promised to marry her and take care of her and her son.





However, after sexually abusing her several times, claiming to marry her after becoming a judicial magistrate, and receiving money to the tune of Rs 10.50 lakh, he started avoiding her since October 2020 claiming that he had reconciled with his wife.





When contacted, the police said that there was no update in the case since there was no progress in the investigation.