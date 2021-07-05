Man sleeping outside house hacked to death

Chennai :

Around 3 am, residents of Tsumani quarters heard dogs barking unusually and stepped out to see their neighbour Velu lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the nearby primary health centre, but he succumbed to injuries within hours.





Investigation revealed that Velu’s son Srinath and his son-in-law Suresh have an attempt-to-murder case pending against them as they were allegedly part of a gang that attacked one Vadivazhagan of the same locality last year.





Vadivazhagan’s family who wanted to take revenge for the attack decided to eliminate Velu who always sleeps outside the house. Police suspect that he could have been killed by men sent by Vadivazhagan’s family.





Semmanchery police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.





Meanwhile, Ice House police arrested two men for attacking a youngster inside the latter’s house due to some previous enmity. The accused were identified as R Prasanth (20) and S Kishore Kumar (20) of Triplicane. The victim Surya (22) has been undergoing treatment at the hospital.