Kodai welcomes tourists again as shutdown relaxed

Chennai :

A Robin, a tourist guide in the hill station said on Sunday that Bryant Park, Chettiar Park, Coakers Walk and Kurunji Andavar temple under the Municipality limits have been opened for tourists. However, the major attractions like Pillar Rock, Pine Forest, Moir Point, Berijam and Guna Caves, which remain under control of the Forest Department, would remain closed until further orders, he said, noting that about 80 per cent of the tourists came for such forest-based tours.





“Now that the peak season has ended without any tourist footfall due to the lockdown, we are now looking forward to this second season. If schools and colleges continue to remain closed, the turnout will be high in coming days,” he said.





In a positive sign, the operators there have started receiving enquiries about the status of Kodaikanal, Robin said, sounding upbeat that the weather was pleasant and conducive for tours thanks to the intermittent rains.





S Abdul Kani Raja, secretary, Kodaikanal Hotel and Resort Owners’ Association, said they would have to wait and see when some of the hotspots reopen from Monday. Thought tourists were making enquiries, this has not resulted in rise in room bookings, he said.





Ramesh, a cab operator, said tourists started coming to Kodaikanal on their own vehicles and were staying at guesthouses. But boat clubs run by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation are yet to become operational. The turnout would improve only when all sightseeing points are opened, he said.