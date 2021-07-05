Counselling need of the hour for COVID-orphaned kids: Experts

Chennai :

Seven-year-old Varshika M from Villivakkam, lost both her parents last month as is now under her uncle’s care. While he has been providing her with essentials, she is yet to get over the shock. “Even though she was counselled, there was no improvement,” said a family member.





Several children are having similar issues which their single parent or relatives are struggling to deal with. Professor Andrew Sesuraj M, State Convener, Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) said that children should be counselled frequently. Restarting schools will help them get out of the trauma. Other problems like child trafficking, child labour, and child marriage will come to light only when schools restart. Relatives are more worried about death certificates, legal heir certificates, and all attention is on structural systemic problems,” he said. Experts suggest that children should be under parental or familial care as much as possible as the same care wont be provided in institutional care. “The government has come up with schemes which help a lot of BPL kids, but what about the rest? They should treat all children equally,” said A Devenayan, child rights activist.





Meanwhile, the identification of orphaned kids is in process, sources said. As per TN data, nearly 2,000 children have lost either of their parents, and around 150 have lost both parents this pandemic. However, the official said that it would take at least a month to collect all the information. “Every district has a Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which will track children who lost parents and check for psychological issues and decide whether they need admission in homes,” said Dr V Ramaraj, Member, Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. He added that a Child Protection Committee should be formed at every ward and municipality but there are very few present.