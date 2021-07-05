Free laptop scheme likely to be tweaked to offer tab for students

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu is the only State pan India which has implemented the scheme of distribution of laptops to students since 2011. Under this programme, 51.67 lakh laptops have been distributed for free to students at a total cost of Rs 7,257.61 crore from 2011-12 to 2019 -2020.





Class 12 students and first-year students studying in Arts, Science, Engineering and Polytechnic colleges were the beneficiaries.





The previous AIADMK government had assured that the scheme would continue to be implemented during 2020-2021 and it was also proposed that laptops would be distributed to 5 lakh students at an allocation of Rs 949.30 crore. An international tender was floated in December 2020 by Electronics Corporation of Tami Nadu Ltd (ELCOT).





However, now, a senior ELCOT official seeking anonymity, said that the tender to procure laptops has been kept in abeyance. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had recently indicated that instead of distributing laptops, they would be provided with tabs.





Adding to the minister’s statement, the ELCOT official said that authorities were working out the configuration of the tablets as per students’ requirements. “It might vary for school and college students,” he added, saying there was no official circular in this regard.





A senior official from the Special Programme Implementation Department, which monitors welfare schemes in TN, said an international tender will be floated soon to purchase the tablets. “However, no time frame has been fixed till date to float the tender,” he said, adding, “the free computer tab scheme will be cost-effective compared to laptop scheme.”





The official also said that more students from below Class 12 will also be added to the beneficiary’s list. “The planning is in the initial stages, everything will be announced during the demand for grants of the department in the Assembly,” he stated.