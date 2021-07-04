Sun, Jul 04, 2021

Housing Minister wants work on bridge across Bhavani expedited

Published: Jul 04,2021

The bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 7.98 crore.

Source: Twitter; Minister S Muthusamy on Sunday inspected the work
Erode: Tamil Nadu Housing Minister S Muthusamy on Sunday inspected the work on a bridge across Bhavani River at Bhavanisagar. 

The bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 7.98 crore. 

After inspecting the work, the Minister verified the blueprint for the bridge and wanted the officials to expedite the work. 

Earlier, he inaugurated six works worth Rs 30.47 lakh at Gobichettipalayam and asked the officials to complete them in time. K Murugesan, District Revenue Officer, and other officials were present.

