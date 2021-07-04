Housing Minister wants work on bridge across Bhavani expedited

Erode :





The bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 7.98 crore.





After inspecting the work, the Minister verified the blueprint for the bridge and wanted the officials to expedite the work.





Earlier, he inaugurated six works worth Rs 30.47 lakh at Gobichettipalayam and asked the officials to complete them in time. K Murugesan, District Revenue Officer, and other officials were present.

Tamil Nadu Housing Minister S Muthusamy on Sunday inspected the work on a bridge across Bhavani River at Bhavanisagar.