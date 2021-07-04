AMMK deputy general secretary joins DMK

Chennai :

Palaniappan met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the party headquarter Anna Arivalayam on Saturday evening and joined the party in the presence of DMK general secretary cum state water resources minister Duraimurugan.





State electricity minister Senthil Balaji who was instrumental in luring Palaniappan among AMMK leaders to the DMK was also present. DT Next had reported last month about Senthil Balaji attempting to woo Palaniappan among the AMMK functionaries to the ruling DMK.





A week ago, former MLAs Mariappan Kennedy and ‘Gudiyatham’ Jayanthi of AMMK had joined the DMK. Kennedy and Jayanthi were among the Sasikala supporters who lost their MLA post due to disqualification in the previous regime led by Edappadi K Palaniswami.





Palaniappan was only the latest from AMMK to join the DMK. Apart from Senthil Balaji, who was among the first to defect to DMK, Thanga Tamilselvan is another AMMK heavyweight who ditched TTV Dinakaran for greener pastures. Palaniappan’s defection would be a big setback for the ‘Mannargud’i clan as it happens in the backdrop of Sasikala announcing her political return through her telephonic conversations with supporters.





In her latest audio tape released a few days ago, Sasikala had announced that she would visit Jayalalithaa memorial and undertake a statewide tour after the Covid situation improves and lockdown restrictions are lifted. Palaniappan’s arrival would be a shot in the arm for the DMK which has been lacking an experienced and resourceful leader in the Dharmapuri region.