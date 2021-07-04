TN will emerge preferred destination for industrial investments: Minister

Madurai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin is keenly interested in achieving industrial growth to promote a stable economy in the southern region of Tamil Nadu.





Recalling a stellar role of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, whom he said was instrumental in the inauguration of ELCOT IT Park at Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli, he said more opportunities would be created in Tirunelveli for taking up new industrial projects.





Further, Thennarasu said the state government has created a suitable climate for industrial construction and several overseas companies expressed their interest in industrial investments in Tamil Nadu. The much awaited industrial establishments could create more job opportunities directly and indirectly to several job seekers, the Minister said.





Earlier, he issued certificates through the Department of Agriculture to 40 organic farm produce cultivated by the people of Karaiyar and Kani tribal hamlet in the district.





During the programme, ten differently abled persons were provided with smart phones each through District Differently Abled Welfare Department under a scheme, which is estimated to provide a total of 210 smart phones at a cost of Rs 26.88 lakh.





Moreover, on behalf of the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Minister provided nine cots at Rs 9 lakh to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital on the occasion.





Later, Thennarasu inaugurated COVID vaccination camp for the transgender persons at Narasinganallur and offered credit facilities to the tune of Rs 7.80 lakh to seven self help groups through Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission and also distributed identity cards under the Department of Social Welfare.





Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, presided over the programme, which is chaired by S Gnanathiraviam, Tirunelveli MP, Collector V Vishnu, District Revenue Officer A Perumal, Commissioner of Corporation P. Vishnu Chandran, Dean, Medical College, M Ravichandran, Joint Director of Agriculture Gajendra Pandian and others were present.