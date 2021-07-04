OPS condemns attempt to close down Jayalalithaa varsity

Chennai :

In a statement OPS said that the DMK government was trying to diffuse the legacy of Amma (Jayalalithaa) by trying to change the names of government schemes named after Amma.





The state is maintaining silence over the commencement of Amma University in Villupuram for which the government orders were already passed early this year.





A Government order was also issued stating colleges located in Villupuram, Kallakuruchi and Cuddalore to be affiliated to Dr J Jayalalithaa University, but the works related to the formation of new university had been stopped by the newly formed DMK government





Pointing out that the new university was set up by bifurcating the Vellore based Thiruvalluvar University.





Panneerselvam said under the current DMK government the Thiruvalluvar University has issued notice to arts and science colleges located in Villupuram, Kallakuruchi and Cuddalore to apply for admitting new students.





There was no notification or references related Jayalalithaa University. OPS also urged the CM Stalin to intervene and not to indulge in political grudge against the AIADMK. He urged the CM to ensure the continuation of Dr J Jayalalithaa University proposed to benefit the students of north Tamil Nadu.





It may be noted that there were unconfirmed reports that the existing Amma canteens are to be upgraded as Anna canteens by the DMK government.