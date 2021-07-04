HR CE Minister reviews construction of Yatri Nivas’ at Tiruchendur temple

Madurai :

The HR&CE Minister along with MK Kanimozhi, Thoothukudi MP and Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Fisheries Minister inspected lands under the control of HR&CE surrounding the temple to take up ‘Thirupanigal’ works and educational institutions to benefit the local community.





After inspection, the Minister convened a meeting with the staff members at Tiruchendur and reviewed the progress in construction of Yatri Nivas to accommodate devotees and also took stock of Kal Mandapam being constructed along way Giri Piraharam.





He also held discussions with the staff on the conduct of Kumbabishekam, a significant event organized in the temple once in twelve years.





Meanwhile, he insisted the staff members on providing adequate facilities to devotees, especially for the poor, who frequent the temple. Chief Minister MK Stalin wanted to establish facilities in Tiruchendur temple on a par with Tirupathi temple. He also added that more tourism friendly facilities would be made available at Tiruchendur.





Apart from Thoothukudi MP, the HR&CE Minister was accompanied by HR&CE Secretary Kumaraguruparan, Commissioner Chandramohan, Tourism Director and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, Sandeep Nanduri, Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj, Superintendent of PoliceS. Jeyakumar and others.