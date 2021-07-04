Timely desilting work ensured water flowed till tailend, says Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

Distributing the subsidised fertilizers to farmers of Lalgudi in Tiruchy under Kuruvai package scheme , the minister Nehru said, after releasing water from the Mettur on its customary date of June 12, the Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the Kuruvai package of Rs 61.09 crore on June 17 to benefit farmers who have been cultivating kuruvai in an area of 3.50 lakh acre in Cauvery delta region.





Since the desilt works were undertaken promptly and completed on time, the farmers from the tail end regions of the delta have been receiving water for their Kuruvai cultivation. As a part of the scheme, Tiruchy district farmers were allotted the package worth Rs 1.51 crore and they were distributed with the subsidised fertilizers and paddy seed to take up cultivation.





The farmers were allotted fertilizers worth Rs 2185 per acre which included 90 kg Urea, 50 kg DAP and 25 kg Pottash. Each farmer was allotted the fertilisers to the maximum of two acres. Subsequently, the minister distributed essential commodities under the Prime Minister’s Special Fund to the migrant workers who lost their employment during the COVID pandemic season.





Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Tiruchy district collector S Sivarasu, MLA A Soundarapandian and others were present.