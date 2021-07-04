Stalin urges officials to ensure supply of good quality commodities at FPS

Chennai :

Chairing a review meeting of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department at the state secretariat Saturday morning, Stalin has instructed the officials of both departments to make all efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of good quality of essential commodities at fair price shops. The Chief Minister was also learnt to have instructed officials to enable timely distribution of new ration cards and disbursal of credit to eligible self help groups, farmers and differently abled people through cooperative societies.





The meeting was also understood to have discussed digitisation of PDS activities and bringing fair price shops run by various departments under one umbrella. Construction of permanent buildings for fair price shops functioning in rented places and distribution of farm loans was also part of the meeting agenda.





The meeting happens in the backdrop of demand from opposition to fulfil the ruling DMK’s promise of waiving jewel loans availed upto five sovereigns in cooperative societies and distribution of certificates for farm loans waived since last year.