28-yr-old helps pregnant sister deliver at home, held after baby’s death

The accused, Sibi of Thiruvalluvar Street in East Tambaram near Selaiyur, is a wage worker. His sister Monisha (20) was in a relationship with a Bengaluru-based man. When she became pregnant nine months ago, he discontinued contact with her.





Monisha developed labour pain on Friday evening. Worried that neighbours and relatives coming to know about the matter would bring disrepute to his unmarried sister, Sibi decided to follow the procedures for delivery at home itself. She gave birth to a baby girl who died after Sibi cut the umbilical cord. Monisha suffered severe blood loss and her condition became critical.





Initially, he decided to bury the baby’s body in the backyard. But before he could do so, Monisha's condition became very critical, forcing him to call the ambulance and take her to Chengalpattu government hospital. Though he initially maintained that she gave birth by herself, he admitted later that he was the reason for the baby's death. The hospital authorities informed Selaiyur police. When a police team visited their house, officials found the baby’s body which was recovered and sent it to Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem examination. The police registered a case and arrested Sibi, and are also trying to trace Monisha's lover who cheated her.