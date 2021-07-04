Corpn promises vaccination camps for traders and workers

Chennai :

During a meeting with traders’ association representatives, the Commissioner noted that more than 18,000 vaccine doses were administered to the traders of Koyambedu wholesale market complex and added that special camps for traders and workers in the city would be conducted by the civic body. The association members were asked to encourage traders to come forward to take the jab.





He also asked the traders m not to switch on air conditioners and urged them to use thermal scanners and hand sanitisers. “Everyone in the city should follow the safety protocols so that the lockdown relaxation would continue,” Bedi said after the meeting. The Commissioner added that the number of zonal enforcement teams would be increased to ensure that pandemic norms were followed.





“We are monitoring the marriage halls to check if there are any violations. Violations were found at 21 marriage halls and Rs. 84,000 have been collected from the owners, “ Bedi said.





City police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, who took part in the meeting, said that the police have identified 20 places in Chennai where people crowd. Measures have been taken to control the spread, he added.





“Watch towers are created in Nochikuppam, Vanagaram and Kasimedu fish markets. We will also check body temperatures of the persons visiting city beaches,” said the CoP. The civic body would also erect entry and exit boards in parks, shopping malls and other places to streamline the movement of people visiting these places.





Bedi added that the number of fever survey workers was halved to 6,000 from 12,000, after the cases declined. The number of screening centres has also been reduced.