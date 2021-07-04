Act seriously or Delta Plus can create May-like situation: Experts

Chennai :

“The Delta Plus is likely to become a dominant variant which can drive the third wave and we are afraid it would affect younger age group, especially children because they are the ones yet to be vaccinated. Also, the State will witness double the cases compared to the second wave, where all the health systems will be overloaded if the situation is not dealt with strictly,” said Dr Ashwin Karuppan, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Global Health City.





“Meanwhile, the symptoms are slightly different for the Delta Plus variant with prolonged chronic cough and severe body pain. However, the majority of people would be symptomatic, when infected with Delta Plus. Even the incubation period is shorter, that within 24 to 48 hours the patients develop symptoms,” he added.





The health experts opine that as the majority are not vaccinated in the State, they could be severely infected with the virus. Also, the mortality rate might increase among those who are non-vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated will be asymptomatic or may show mild symptoms when infected with Delta Plus. Those who got infected in the first or second wave, and are not vaccinated can still get caught in the next wave.





“The overall vaccination is very less in our country; the vaccination’s primary aim is to prevent the severe COVID infection which is causing mortality. Most of them have started trials for Delta Plus variant, which shows people who are vaccinated will be less infected compared to non-vaccinated people as the virus does not have selection pressure to mutant against the vaccine,” said Dr Vijaylakshmi Balakrishnan, Senior Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Kauvery Hospital.



