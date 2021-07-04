29-year-old dies day after inoculation

Madurai :

Deputy Director of Health Services, Madurai, KV Arjun Kumar, said Simon had developed sudden breathing difficulty and collapsed in the morning at his residence. He was brought to the super specialty block at the Government Rajaji Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Simon was also said to be diabetic.

A 29-year-old techie died a day after being vaccinated against COVID in Madurai. The deceased has been identified as D Andrew Simon, resident of Pudhu Vialngudi. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, sources said.





KV Arjun Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Madurai, said the patient was declared as brought dead by Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai at 10.40 a.m.





The Deputy Director, after enquiring, said the deceased developed sudden breathing difficulty (heard grunting) while in the bathroom for defecation and collapsed between 8.30 and 8.45 am at his residence. He was brought to the super-speciality block of GRH, where he was declared brought dead.





Further investigations revealed that Simon took the first dose of Covishield vaccine at Samayanallur block Primary Health Centre on Friday at around 2 p.m., along with his wife. However, no evidence of an allergic reaction was reported in the waiting room.





Simon was said to be diabetic for the last six months, but not on treatment.





“Moreover, he was not hypertensive. Neither did he have COPD nor TB. His medical history also showed him as a non-smoker and non-alcoholic. He was not allergic to drugs and food,” the Deputy Director said.





Based on a complaint lodged by S Devakumar (62), father of the deceased, Koodal Pudur police filed a case under Section 174 of CrPC.





Post mortem was done and the body was handed over to relatives, sources said.