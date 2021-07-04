29-year-old dies day after inoculation

A 29-year-old has died a day after being vaccinated in Madurai. The deceased has been identified as D. Andrew Simon, however, the cause of death is yet to be known, sources said.
Madurai:
Deputy Director of Health Services, Madurai, KV Arjun Kumar, said Simon had developed sudden breathing difficulty and collapsed in the morning at his residence. He was brought to the super specialty block at the Government Rajaji Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Simon was also said to be diabetic.
Techie expired before reaching hosp: Doctors
A 29-year-old techie died a day after being vaccinated against COVID in Madurai. The deceased has been identified as D Andrew Simon, resident of Pudhu Vialngudi. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, sources said.
KV Arjun Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Madurai, said the patient was declared as brought dead by Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai at 10.40 a.m.
The Deputy Director, after enquiring, said the deceased developed sudden breathing difficulty (heard grunting) while in the bathroom for defecation and collapsed between 8.30 and 8.45 am at his residence. He was brought to the super-speciality block of GRH, where he was declared brought dead.
Further investigations revealed that Simon took the first dose of Covishield vaccine at Samayanallur block Primary Health Centre on Friday at around 2 p.m., along with his wife. However, no evidence of an allergic reaction was reported in the waiting room.
Simon was said to be diabetic for the last six months, but not on treatment.
“Moreover, he was not hypertensive. Neither did he have COPD nor TB. His medical history also showed him as a non-smoker and non-alcoholic. He was not allergic to drugs and food,” the Deputy Director said.
Based on a complaint lodged by S Devakumar (62), father of the deceased, Koodal Pudur police filed a case under Section 174 of CrPC.
Post mortem was done and the body was handed over to relatives, sources said.
10,000 diff-abled given jabs in city
The Greater Chennai Corporation has vaccinated more than 10,000 differently-abled persons via special camps in the city. Chief Minister MK Stalin had inaugurated the special camps for the differently-abled on May 22. “Chennai Corporation is giving priority to those who are differently-abled at the vaccination camps. Also, they are allowed to get their shots without waiting in queues. Since the launch of special camps, as many as 10,042 persons have been given vaccines,” said a release from the Corporation. Also, the differently-abled who are not able to visit the camps will be administered doses at their houses as part of the programme. Those who are in need of such service can contact 18004250111 or 9700799993 (video call) to schedule their shots. As on Friday night, the civic body administered 26,11,414 doses, including first and second doses, of which 29,613 doses were given on the day.
