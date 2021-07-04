Another baby sale racket busted, 5 held

Madurai :

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the District Child Welfare Committee led by its Chairman K Vijayasaravanan reached the residence of key accused Suganya, wife of Ganesh Kumar, at Markandeyan Kovil Street in Avaniyapuram and held enquiries. B Pandiaraja, Member, Child Welfare Committee, said since the kids were aged below five, they were sent to a special adoption agency. Investigations revealed that Suganya took away these children from her relative Chithra with the intention of illegally selling them off. The incident occurred in 2018 when Suganya gave these children to Selvi and Samayasanjeevi, a couple, who illegally adopted them. Avaniyapuram police filed a case against seven accused under IPC Sections and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act.



