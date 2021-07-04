TN’s first vax camp for pregnant women begins at Cuddalore

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with Udhayanidhi Stalin, inaugurated a vaccination camp for pregnant women in Cuddalore on Saturday and was also likely to hold meetings with officials on the slight spike in cases reported in the district.





While pregnant women have been coming forward for vaccination in the State, more such campswill soon be started, Health Department officials said. The Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Chennai will also begin inoculating pregnant women. “The ICMR guidelines on vaccinating pregnant women came out a few days ago and this is probably the first camp in the country post the guidelines,” the Minister said.





“The vaccination drive in TN is progressing well and as on Friday, more than 1.50 crore vaccines were administered. So far 1,57,76,550 vaccines have been received from the Centre,” he added.





He added that there was a total of 6,41,220 doses in stock on Saturday and about 71 lakh doses were expected this month.





Tamil Nadu administered 4,73,654 vaccine doses on Saturday, the highest single-day inoculations till now. Of these, 2,79,123 were in the 18-44 age category, while 1,42,269 doses were administered in the 45-60 age group.