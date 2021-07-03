Tennis-Gauff in fourth round again, but no surprise this time

London :

Gauff, the 23rd seed, stormed through the opening games with a barrage of power serves on Centre Court but was asked some awkward questions by 102nd-ranked Juvan.





As she often does, Gauff had all the answers as she reached the second week and a last-16 clash with Germany's former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber. When Gauff reached the fourth round as a 15-year-old qualifier in 2019, it was something of a sensation.





Two years later, despite her age and playing in only her seventh Grand Slam tournament, Gauff's progress is far less of a surprise and she is now a serious title contender. Gauff raced into a 5-1 lead against Juvan in 18 minutes but briefly went off the boil as she lost the next two games.





After winning the opening set she then established a lead in the second. Although Slovenian Juvan fought tenaciously, she could not knock Gauff out of her stride. Gauff is yet to lose a set at Wimbledon this year but will need to be at her best to get past Kerber.