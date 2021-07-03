HC seeks report from govt on quality of diet for COVID patients within 4 weeks

Chennai :

On unequal healthcare situation, the Bench observed, “the problem may also arise because healthcare is a state subject and uniform guidelines and measures cannot be adopted across the country, though the sufferings appear to be somewhat similar even in the distant parts of the country.”





The bench sought a more broad-based study and approach in this regard. The Court also cited the healthcare system differing from state to state wherein government hospitals in Kerala and Punjab may have lesser beds compared to private facilities whereas other states have an overwhelming number of government facilities without adequate infrastructure and little by way of private healthcare facilities.





“International models may also be looked into. It appears that Germany does not have government-controlled hospitals. All beds there are under the private healthcare system, but the overall system is monitored and checks and balances are put in place,” Chief Justice Banerjee said.





Seeking the state to indicate its considered stand on appropriate healthcare facilities for all and that the better facilities were not reserved only for the rich, the bench sought its immediate attention in improving the quality of the diet served at government hospitals, which is woefully inadequate for recuperating patients.





“Apart from the fact that the healthcare system needs to be improved, the diet dished out at government hospitals leaves a lot to be desired,” the bench added, and sought the state’s response on the diet issue within four weeks.