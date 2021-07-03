Ranipet ryots term DPCs in Delta dists alone as discriminatory move

Chennai :

“DPCs alone can fetch good price to paddy farmers as private traders offer less than half of what is offered by the government,” said R Subash, state president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam’s youth wing. The truth behind our claim became evident on Wednesday, after officials in Thanjavur reportedly impounded nearly 11 tonnes of paddy from other districts bound for DPCs in Delta, he said. “With 25,000 acres under paddy in Ranipet nearing harvest, farmers will end up incurring huge losses if the government fails to open DPCs in this region,” Subash added.





“If DPCs function, a farmer would be able to get at least Rs 300 profit per bag of 75 kg, Kumanan, a farmer from Nemili said. If there were no DPCs, farmers would be forced to sell their produce to private traders at a loss. “With the southwest monsoon becoming active, farmers will have no other option than to sell to private traders as wet paddy will not fetch a good price,” Kumanan added.





TN Farmers Association district president K Raja said, “setting up permanent DPCs will remove such bottlenecks.”