EPS strategy makes silent impact as 6 AMMK leaders join parent party

Chennai :

According to AMMK and AIADMK insiders, the entire unit of AMMK in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram is weakened by team EPS and more exodus is on the way. AIADMK district secretaries and functionaries are now given political sketches by EPS to weaken the AMMK ahead of the local body polls, informed sources said.





Commenting on the counter strategies and course corrections, former AIADMK minister Gokula Indira said that the AIADMK was is intact and the claims of Sasikala is not a concern for the party in the long run.





“After the party lost the polls, our party leaders EPS and OPS are making the course corrections with caution. Several AMMK workers are now returning to the parent organisation after realising that the AMMK lacks leadership. The vote difference between the AIADMK and DMK is just 13 lakh which is around 1.05 per cent of the vote difference. Further, in 11 Assembly seats it was a close contest of fewer than 2,000 votes,” Gokula Indira said. She added that the confusions created by Sasikala will continue, but this will not have an impact on AIADMK. “Wait for the local body polls, the poll contest will be only between the AIADMK and the arch-rival DMK,” the former minister said. “Madam Sasikala is trying to gain political mileage by disturbing the AIADMK, but her agenda will not materialise,” she added.