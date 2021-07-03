TN extends lockdown: e-pass cancelled, dine-in allowed

Chennai :

The government has cancelled e-passes and e-permits required for inter-district travel and for visiting hill stations.





Along with the existing relaxations, the timing for shops to remain open was extended till 8 pm. Dine-in facilities in tea shops, restaurants functioning alone, malls and those attached to lodges were permitted to function from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent occupancy. Similarly, hotels, lodges, guest houses and dormitories are allowed to function with 50 per cent of customers. Tasmac shops, except bars, are permitted to function from 10 am to 8 pm. All textiles, jewellery shops and IT companies are permitted to function without air conditioners and with 50 per cent occupancy. Clubs, gyms and yoga centres with 50 per cent occupancy, grounds and stadia are also allowed to open. Interstate and intrastate bus services, except private omnibuses, are permitted without air conditioners with 50 per cent patronage. Museums and heritage centres maintained by the Archaeology department will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm. The government has permitted all places of worship to reopen. However, temple festivals and consecrations are not allowed. Research works, educational project works, research centres and training institutes are permitted with 50 per cent of students. However, the State has restricted only 50 persons for marriages and 20 persons for deaths. Theatres, swimming pools, social and political meetings, are not allowed.