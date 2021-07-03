Of 97 deaths, Thanjavur accounts for 30

Raising concerns among authorities, Thanjavur reportedly accounted for nearly a third of the deaths notified on Friday and the fifth highest number of daily new cases. Chennai, once the hub of COVID cases, is now one position lower than Thanjavur.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu reported 4,230 new cases at a positivity rate of 2.6 per cent. Adding these, the total number of cases now stands at 24,88,407. Coimbatore recorded 486 cases, followed by Erode (395), Salem (268), Tirupur (243), Thanjavur (239) and Chennai (238). Of the 97 deaths notified on Friday, 30 were from Thanjavur, the central district that has been recording an increase in new cases and deaths in the past few days. Meanwhile, though Coimbatore continued to report the highest number of new cases, the active cases are the highest in its neighbouring Erode district. Of the 36,707 active cases, Erode has 4,123 followed by Coimbatore (3,382).
