Switch Mobility unveils strategic priorities to lead urban EV biz

Leeds :

A new leadership team has been appointed to leverage the legacy manufacturing and innovation capabilities of Ashok Leyland and Optare, while applying cutting-edge technologies to provide customers with industry-leading low cost of ownership and net zero emissions transport solutions globally.





Andy Palmer has been appointed as Executive VC and CEO from July 1, 2021, supported by an team of experts to deliver the company’s ambitions to be a leader in urban e-mobility. This includes the appointment of Nitin Seth as COO, Sarwant Singh Saini as Chief Planning Officer and Roger Blakey as Chief Technical Officer.





With the combined expertise of its teams in UK and India, Switch will build on its experience of having more than 280 electric vehicles in service with over 26 million miles covered.