Number of foreign tourists to Spain jumps in May as restrictions eased

The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain rose to 1.36 million in May, up from virtually zero who came in May 2020 when the country was under a strict lockdown, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.

Image source: Reuters
Madrid:
The number of tourists more than doubled from April 2021 as travel restrictions were eased but was still 83% lower than in May 2019, the data showed.

Foreign tourists spent a total 1.39 billion euros ($1.64 billion) in May, 83% less than in the same month in 2019, INE said.
