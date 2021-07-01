Serbia confirms two cases of COVID Delta variant

Belgrade :

The ministry said the "two younger persons" who have not been vaccinated had recently returned from abroad.





"They are in stable condition," a statement said, without giving further details. Around 2.5 million people have now been fully vaccinated in Serbia, which has a population of 6.9 million.





So far 7,047 people have died from COVID-19 in Serbia and 716,562 have fallen ill. Over the past two weeks, Serbia has reported a relatively low 90 cases a day on average. Last month, Serbia eased most measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus.