AICF nominates Humpy for Khel Ratna award

Chennai :

The 34-year old Humpy, currently ranked number three in the world, has qualified for the FIDE Women's Candidates event next year and was also part of the Indian squad which won the Online Chess Olympiad in 2020.





Humpy is already a recipient of the Arjuna award and Padma Shri.





Also, seven other players -- Vidit S Gujrathi, B Adhiban, S P Sethuraman, M R Lalith Babu, Bhakti Kulkarni and Padmini Rout have been nominated for the Arjuna award, AICF honorary secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan said.





The 26-year old Gujrathi was captain of the gold medal winning Indian team in the Online Chess Olympiad last year.





Besides, Grandmaster and noted coach Abhijit Kunte has been nominated for the Major Dhyanchand award.