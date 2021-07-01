WHO warns of third coronavirus wave in Europe

Copenhagen :

Last week, the number of new cases rose by 10%, driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions, Kluge said.





"This is taking place in the context of a rapidly evolving situation. A new variant of concern - the Delta variant - and in a region where despite tremendous efforts by member states, millions remain unvaccinated," he said.





"There will be a new wave in the WHO European region unless we remain disciplined," he added.