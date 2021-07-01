Production in OLA e-bike plant will commence by December- Min Thangam Thennarasu

Chennai :

State Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, on Thursday, said that the production in OLA's e-bike plant in Hosur, in Krishangiri district, will get kickstarted from December, this year.





"OLA electric mobility has the potential to produce 1 crore electric vehicles per year in the new plant that has been setup. Through the plant at least 10,000 persons will get employment both directly and indirectly", said Thangam Thennarasu, while addressing the media, at Secretariat.





OLA electric mobility signed an MOU with the state government to invest Rs 2,354 crore to set up a plant to manufacture e-bikes. The plant touted as the world's second-largest e-bike plant has been set up at an area of 500 acres in Hosur.





Representatives of OLA eclectic mobility met Chief Minister M K Stalin and Thangam Thennarasu at Secretariat, and after the meeting Thangam Thennarasu informed that the company will also export a large number of e-bikes thereby contributing immensely for the industrial development of the state.





Thangam Thennrasu further said that many companies are coming forward to invest in the state and the state government will hold talks with them shortly.