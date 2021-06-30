Portugal sees biggest daily jump in infections since mid-February

Lisbon :

Portugal, population 10 million, faced its toughest battle against the coronavirus in January but a recent surge in cases brought daily numbers to levels last seen in February, when the country was under a strict lockdown. Daily coronavirus deaths, in single digits, remain well below February levels, however. The first cases of the Delta variant were registered in Portugal in April and now it accounts for more than half of cases in the country, which has the European Union's second highest seven-day rolling average of cases per capita.





In total, Portugal, which has fully vaccinated around 31% of its population, has recorded 879,557 cases and 17,096 deaths since the pandemic began. Most new cases are in Lisbon. Authorities are speeding up vaccinations and have imposed new restrictions in a few municipalities, including in the Lisbon area.





The jump in infections comes after Portugal opened to visitors from the European Union and Britain in mid-May. Most businesses have reopened and, as the summer season kicks off, beaches are packed. Britain removed Portugal from its quarantine-free travel list earlier this month and Germany declared Portugal to be a "virus-variant zone" last week, leaving the country's tourism sector in a tight spot.





Portugal said on Monday British visitors must quarantine for 14 days if they are not fully vaccinated. Finance Minister Joao Leao said however he was confident there would be "a robust economic recovery in the second half, despite uncertainty over the impact of the Delta variant", reiterating his view that growth should exceed 4% this year.





The economy last year contracted 7.6% in its worst recession since 1936.