Sensex skids for 3rd day as bank, finance stocks tumble

Mumbai :

A depreciating rupee and lack of fresh buying triggers also kept sentiment at a low ebb, traders said. After rallying nearly 400 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index made a U-turn in the last hour of trade to settle 66.95 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 52,482.71.





Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 26.95 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 15,721.50.





PowerGrid was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.51 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC, NTPC, HUL, Bajaj Finance and L&T.





On the other hand, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers, advancing up to 1.19 per cent.





The market breadth was negative, with 18 of the Sensex components ending lower, while 12 notched up gains. ''Markets started on a strong note but gave up gains in the afternoon session on profit booking. The broader markets however saw plenty of action across specific themes. ''Paper stocks stood out today with the top three players witnessing smart accumulation. Being the last day of the first quarter, the street now braces for the earnings to kick in early next month,'' said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.





Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus remained a concern in the Asian markets. ''The global markets are eyeing the release of the US jobs data for June due this week, which is crucial for the US Fed's monetary policy decision,'' he added.





Sector-wise, BSE utilities, power, finance, bankex, oil and gas, realty and FMCG indices fell up to 1.20 per cent, while IT, energy and teck finished in the green. Broader BSE midcap index closed flat while the smallcap gauge rose 0.56 per cent. World markets were subdued ahead of the crucial US jobs data this week. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo ended in the red, while Shanghai and Seoul closed with gains.





Equities in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals.





Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.79 per cent higher at USD 74.87 per barrel.





The rupee weakened by 9 paise to end at 74.32 against the US dollar as a firmer American currency overseas and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 116.63 crore, as per exchange data.