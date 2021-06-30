Afghanistan reports 1,557 new COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths

Kabul :

The pandemic has so far claimed 4,962 lives in Afghanistan since the local outbreak in February last year, including 91 deaths in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.





An additional 996 patients were recorded as having recovered from the coronavirus epidemic during the cited period, according to the statement. More than 600,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the Asian country, showed the official data.