Biometric authentication at ration shops to resume from July 1

Chennai :

Biometric authentication was suspended earlier to avoid crowding of people (card holders) who gathered to collect Rs 2,000 covid relief and 14-item assortment of groceries at fair price shops.





An announcement from the state government said that approval of eligible new card applications was suspended as the issue of new cards needed allocation of more funds and civil supplies staff were unable to conduct field verification during Covid spread. Stating that 98.59% of card holders were distributed grocery packages and 93.99% of card holders have been distributed Rs 2,000 Covid relief so far, the official announcement said that it has been permitted to allow biometric authentication and approval cum printing of new cards from July 1. The state government has been distributing Rs 4,000 per card as Covid relief in two equal instalments in May and June, as was promised by chief minister M K Stalin ahead of the April 6 Assembly election.