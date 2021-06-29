Frank de Boer steps down as Netherlands coach after Euro Cup elimination

Budapest :

"In anticipation of the evaluation, I have decided not to continue as national coach. The objective has not been achieved, that is clear," said Frank de Boer in an official statement on Tuesday. When I was approached to become a national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honour and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that would come upon me from the moment I was appointed.





"That pressure is only increasing now, and that is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such an important game for the Dutch football on its way to World Cup qualification. "I want to thank everyone, of course, the fans and the players. My compliments also to the management who has created a real top sports climate here on the Campus," he said.





Nico-Jan Hoogma, director of football for the Netherlands FA, added: Despite all of Frank's efforts, the objective of at least reaching the quarterfinals has not been achieved. If that had not been achieved, we would evaluate, which could possibly have produced a different outcome. We had bet on a better European Championship, but that didn't work out. "The choice for Frank turned out differently than we had hoped. A successor must now be found by me, after good internal consultation. It is imperative to do so, because on September 1 we will play the important qualifier against Norway in Oslo.





"We will now evaluate further, broader than just the coach, sharpen the profile, do the work that can be expected of us here," said Hoogma.