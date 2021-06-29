Indian domestic badminton season to begin soon

New Delhi :

Announcing fresh Covid-19 guidelines on Tuesday, BAI said that "players above the age of 18, coaches, technical officials, organising team, and staff will have to complete both doses of vaccines and will be required to carry a vaccination certificate with a valid barcode".





"However, for shuttlers below 18 years, it's mandatory to carry a negative RT PCR report with barcode 96 hours prior to the departure station," a BAI statement said.





The season will commence with 'senior-ranking tournaments' followed by age-group events.





Domestic badminton action was scheduled to resume in April this year with a revamped structure and revised prize money of Rs 2.2 crore. But, with the second Covid-19 wave, the tournaments had to be postponed.





"Domestic season has been off for more than a year now. We have been trying to start it but the situation did not permit us to proceed. But now we want to ensure that when the tournaments begin, we start with full participation… at the same time all safety protocols are in place and hence it is important to encourage vaccination.





"The purpose of this intimation is to apprise everyone, all the state association players and stakeholders to get vaccinations done immediately," BAI general secretary, Ajay Singhania, said in the statement.