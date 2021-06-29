Third sero survey begins in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The third phase of sero-survey for the study of COVID-19 antibodies in all the districts of Tamil Nadu has begun in the State. The survey will study a total of 888 clusters from various districts across the State. The Deputy Director of Health Services at about 46 centers based on the number of clusters allotted per center have been instructed on conducting the survey.





In the second sero-survey of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the State has found 23 percent of exposure and 31 percent population has been found to have been exposed to the infection.





An orientation training was conducted for all the Deputy Director of Health Services and second level officers concerned along with the district epidemiologists, district microbiologists and survey team members. They have been instructed to select the individuals in a household using random grid system.





The survey team will be collecting a participant information sheet with a written consent by getting signature from the study participant or individual. The Cluster Pouches & Consumables containing the sample collection materials and other consumables required for the Serosurvey Phase III will be dispatched from State Public Health Laboratory to all the centers.





The deputy director of health services will receive the cluster pouches and other consumables as per the supply plan attached, and distribute the same to the team members accordingly.





The Standard Operating Procedures for blood collection, cluster pouch labelling and packaging is also informed. The regional referral laboratories, designated centers, samples to be referred and the allotment of SARS CoV-2 IgG Test Kits for each lab is being done. All the District Deputy of Health Services are requested to coordinate with the referral labs for their districts and requested to contact the State Public Health Laboratory for any clarifications and coordination.