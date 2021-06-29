State allots 100 cr for Covid third wave

Chennai :

From the total Rs 353 crore collected under Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF), Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Tuesday, issued orders to allot Rs 100 crore for third wave of Covid.





“To take preventive measures for third wave of Covid-19 and to purchase sufficient quantities of liquid oxygen for government hospitals Rs 100 crore have been allotted by Chief Minister”, state government said in a press communique.





After coming to power, Stalin requested public and corporates to donate generously for Covid relief and based on the requests so far Rs 353 crore have been collected under CMPRF. Already Rs 166.4 core from CMPRF have been allotted for procuring medical oxygen, for purchasing oxygen cylinders, for purchasing oxygen equipment and necessary medicines like Remdesivir.





However, based on the demand from medical experts state government has allotted Rs 100 crore for third wave, which according to medical experts is set to kick off, soon.