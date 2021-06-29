Tamil Nadu govt reconstitutes construction workers board

Chennai :

The state government on Tuesday reconstituted the State Constructions Workers Welfare Board after a gap of five years.





Chief Minister M K Stalin has issued orders to reconstitute the board and appoint Pon Kumar as its chairperson.





Constituted in 1995, the board consisting of 13.41 lakh members would also consist of additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries of municipal administration, finance, public works, housing, highways departments and labour commissioner would be its members.





Apart from chief engineers of Tamil Nadu Housing Board, TN Slum Clearance Board and PWD, office bearers of CREDAI, Indian Civil Engineers Association and trade union representatives among the members would also be present in the board, the term of whose non-official members ended on February 18, 2016. Stating that the board was not reconstituted for five years, chief minister M K Stalin, in an official announcement made in this regard, said the board was being reconstituted in a short while since the government was formed.





The previous DMK regime led by then chief minister M Karunanidhi, which waived membership fee in September 2006, had established assistant commissioner offices (labour) in each district in 2008 to ease the access to welfare scheme for all kinds of unorganized workers.