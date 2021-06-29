PMK appreciates State for high test numbers

Chennai :

PMK Founder S Ramadoss, on Tuesday, appreciated the state government for maintaining the test numbers more than 1.5 lakh despite the number of COVID-19 positive cases decreasing rapidly.





“Though the number of COVID-19 positive cases have fallen below 5,000 mark state government is still continuing to take tests for 1.6 lakh people. This is the right strategy, in controlling the spread of COVID-19”, said Ramadoss, in a tweet.





The number of COVID-19 positive cases registered on Monday was 4,804 and this was the first time that the number of positive cases have gone below 5,000 mark in the second wave of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. Ramadoss attributed increase in testing as one of the key reasons for decrease in number of cases.





“Number of tests carried out per day should remain at the same number. Only then the state government can monitor whether the Covid spread is increasing or the number of cases are decreasing. Maintaining the number of tests at the same level is the right strategy and state government should remain firm on it”, said Ramadoss, in another tweet.





PMK which was critical on the state government in various issues have now started to support state government for its recent announcement on separate budget for agriculture and now for COVID-19 tests.